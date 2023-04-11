Relay Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $1,750.40 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

