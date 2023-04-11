Relay Token (RELAY) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $1,046.20 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

