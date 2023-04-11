RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $192.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.93%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

