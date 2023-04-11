Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

