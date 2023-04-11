Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.77.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Repsol Stock Performance
Shares of REPYY opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
