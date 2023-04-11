Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) recently:
- 4/10/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
- 3/29/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/23/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00.
- 2/23/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
- 2/14/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. 2,409,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,130. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
