Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) recently:

4/10/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/29/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00.

2/23/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

2/14/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. 2,409,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,130. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Get Bath & Body Works Inc alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.