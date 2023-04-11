Reviewing BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $53.13 billion 1.45 $10.74 billion $4.11 7.57 Credicorp $4.84 billion 2.12 $1.20 billion $15.14 8.51

This table compares BNP Paribas and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $3.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BNP Paribas pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 20.16% 8.38% 0.35% Credicorp 23.05% 16.79% 1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 1 6 0 2.86 Credicorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

BNP Paribas currently has a consensus target price of $65.44, indicating a potential upside of 110.36%. Credicorp has a consensus target price of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than Credicorp.

Summary

Credicorp beats BNP Paribas on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services. The Microfinance segment consists of subsidiaries offering commercial banking activities and specialized financial services to support small and micro business clients. The Insurance and Pensions segment offers insurance products for property and casualty, life insurance business, and corporate health insurance and medical services. The Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment comprises of asset management, capital markets, corporate finance, and wealth management business units. The company was founded on August 17, 1995 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

