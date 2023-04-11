RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE RIV opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
