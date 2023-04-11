RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RIV opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

