RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.