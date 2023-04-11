RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,950,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,254 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $18.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98.

Institutional Trading of RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

