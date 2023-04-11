Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

