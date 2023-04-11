Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 2,811 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

