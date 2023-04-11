Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,969,000 after acquiring an additional 55,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

