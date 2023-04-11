Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $68.03 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507,489 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 1.02% of Medical Properties Trust worth $68,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

MPW stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

