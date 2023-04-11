Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 31,518 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,518 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $531.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.60.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

