Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 3,886,406 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,886,406 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 685.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 828,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

