Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SERE opened at GBX 83.67 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.55.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

