Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lowered by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

