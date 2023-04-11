Secret (SIE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,360.35

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $31,360.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00145021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00069993 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00038101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00887787 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $24,200.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

