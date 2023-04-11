Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.85.

BlackRock stock traded up $8.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $668.54. The stock had a trading volume of 165,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,161. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $684.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

