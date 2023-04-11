Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,035 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

