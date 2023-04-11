Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 411,500 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 411,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,689,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Tesla by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $109,780,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.38. 69,915,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,564,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $592.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

