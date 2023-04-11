Seneca House Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,690,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,015. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

