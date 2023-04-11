Seneca House Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seneca House Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,646,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,830,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

