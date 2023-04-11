Seneca House Advisors Sells 6,550 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Seneca House Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,668. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.