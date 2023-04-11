SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 146,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 438,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Insider Activity

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $111,792 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

