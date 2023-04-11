Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1,178.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.50. 414,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,363. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

