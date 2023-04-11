Spell Token (SPELL) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Spell Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $85.68 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

