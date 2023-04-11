Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

SPRO stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spero Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.