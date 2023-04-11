Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.