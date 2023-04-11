Starname Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,483.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starname has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

