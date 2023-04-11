Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0297 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $114.72 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00028795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,184.17 or 0.99955388 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,866,344,039 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,960,878,925.298542 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02941433 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $16,983,192.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

