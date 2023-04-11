Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0300

Status (SNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $118.98 million and $29.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00028619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018376 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,184.82 or 1.00010912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,878,925 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,960,878,925.298542 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02941433 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $16,983,192.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

