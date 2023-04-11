Stephens Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of Veradigm stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Veradigm has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Veradigm by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 7.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 166,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

