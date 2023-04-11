Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 11th (AAU, AAWW, ADES, ADMP, ADXS, AGFS, AGLE, AIMC, AINC, AIRI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 11th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC). They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC). They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NYSE:NETI). Pareto Securities issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). Johnson Rice issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

