StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

KOSS stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Koss has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

