StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Up 2.0 %
KOSS stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Koss has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.