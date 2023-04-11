StockNews.com Downgrades Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CEQP. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

CEQP opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

