StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

