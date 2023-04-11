StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

