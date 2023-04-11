StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 487,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,998,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STNE. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

