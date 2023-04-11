Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.87 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $85.87 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.45 or 0.06224575 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,002,363 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

