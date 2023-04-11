STV Group plc (STVG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on May 26th

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 258.22 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.64 million, a P/E ratio of 677.03 and a beta of 0.02. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.75 ($4.36).

In related news, insider Aki Mandhar acquired 3,754 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,722.86 ($12,040.69). Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

