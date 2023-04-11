Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.23

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $663.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.03.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

