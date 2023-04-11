SWS Partners Buys 9,666 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $89,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

