SWS Partners Buys Shares of 11,504 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $215.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.