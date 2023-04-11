SWS Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SWS Partners grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

