SWS Partners Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Block were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Up 0.3 %

SQ opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $130.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

