SWS Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $122.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,535.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,847 shares of company stock worth $24,056,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

