SWS Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 707,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio Price Performance

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $2,512,304. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

