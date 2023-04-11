SWS Partners Purchases 933 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 1.4% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

