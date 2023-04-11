Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Symbotic traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 561843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

SYM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic Stock Up 10.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

